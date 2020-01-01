Youth Renewing Serum with eProlex™ 35ml (1.18 fl.oz.)

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

What it is:

A multi-functional serum, with conditioning eProlex™ peptide complex, Vitamins B, C and E, and rejuvenating pure Harakeke seed oil from the Snowberry Gardens, to help reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

The Youth Renewing Serum contains our trademarked eProlex™ peptide complex which is exclusively owned by Snowberry, featuring the same world first delivery system as Cu-Pep™, but boosted with two additional peptides. This effective mix of three peptides is designed to distinctly target different areas of the skin helping to plump skin as well as reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Formulated with a slightly fresh natural oil fragrance – inspired by the forests of New Zealand. The scent is designed to fade quickly so you can layer other skincare or enjoy a spritz of your favourite perfume.

Key Benefits:

An innovative blend of nature & science – this product includes two native New Zealand anti-aging stars, Harakeke seed oil and totarol. Harakeke seed oil, grown and extracted at Snowberry Gardens, is deeply hydrating and rich in essential fatty acids Omegas 3 and 6 to condition the skin. Totarol is New Zealand’s super antioxidant, stronger even than Vitamin E, and a potent force to neutralise free radicals linked to skin ageing. The Youth Renewing Face Serum is then boosted with our original skin science - eProlex™ multi-peptide complex, that releases three peptides acting on different areas of the skin, which helps improve the skin barrier function and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The formula also includes a host of vitamins including potent and rejuvenating Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), and Tocopherol (Vitamin E). This multi-functional super serum has been proven by 8 week Gold Standard Clinical trial to effectively reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. 4.5 X Less Wrinkle Volume*

95% agreed it was the best serum tried in 2019^

95% agreed skin tone appeared more even^

91% agreed skin got a youthful luminosity^

86% agreed pores looked tighter or smaller^ *Compared to control treatment, above shows results from an 8 week clinical study on the Snowberry Youth Renewing Serum in Germany Feb - April 2019. ^8 week consumer use study in the US June - July 2019.

In the words of Snowberry Founder Soraya Hendesi, "the Super Serum is what we've long striven for in authentic, anti-ageing capability. It really does smooth and clarify. But I must say that the Serum also feels absolutely gorgeous. It's just a heavenly treat for skin!"

Ingredient Highlights:

eProlex™ – Our exclusive blend of three peptides (Copper Tripeptide, Caprooyl and Argireline peptides) encapsulated in the unique peptide delivery system we have designed at Snowberry. Skin is a natural barrier – so it is actually quite difficult to get skincare ingredients to absorb to where they are needed. Our trademarked peptide delivery system helps the powerful anti-aging peptides get to where they need to to do their magic in the skin's surface.

New Zealand Harakeke Seed Oil – This liquid gold oil hand harvested at Snowberry Gardens is rich in Omega Acids that boosts the skins barrier layer, helping to seal in natural moisture and is packed with anti-oxidants to help fight surface free radicals.

Totarol™– Extract from the age defying New Zealand Totara Tree, packed with antioxidants that help skin defend against surface free radical damage linked to early signs of aging.



Hyaluronic acid - keeps collagen synthesis up and retains skin moisture, which contributes anti-aging benefits to the skin. Higher levels of collagen and hyaluronic acid are related to skin that is more supple and resistant to wrinkles and fine lines.

Vitamin B3- Also called Niacinamide, is one of the hardest-working ingredients in skincare. Vitamin B3 delivers five main benefits including: improved moisture barrier, reduced appearance of large pores, fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots and regenerated surface skin.

Vitamin E – Also called Tocopheryl is an oil based anti-oxidant that helps protect the skin from surface free radicals in our environment. Vitamin E helps prevent the effects of air pollution which would otherwise accelerate signs of skin aging.

Vitamin C – Also called ascorbic acid is a powerful antioxidant that helps to brighten and even skin tone.